LIVE: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands as historic talks to discuss North Korean denuclearisation begin

Follow all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet at their historic Singapore summit from 1pm.

1.40pm: Best friends in the making?

U.S Donald Trump gives North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a thumbs up at their meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Source: Associated Press

1.35pm: Former basketball star and best mate of Kim Jong Un, Dennis Rodman, has just appeared on CNN wearing one of Donald Trump's Make America Great Again hats.

Rodman gave an emotional interview to Jake Tapper where he broke down in tears talking about the historic occasion.

Video of that will be coming shortly.

1.30pm: So what happens now? The two men are expected to meet on their own for the better part of an hour, with only a pair of interpreters in the room.

The Associated Press says that decision has raised concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.

Trump has said he'll know within minutes whether a deal can be made.

1.25pm: TVNZ1's political reporter Corin Dann who is at the historic meeting in Singapore said there were "audible gasps" from the gathered media as Trump and Kim shook hands.

1.19pm: Sitting next to Trump before there one on one, Kim Jong Un said that there were a number of "obstacles" to the meeting taking place in Singapore today.

"We overcame all of them and we are here today," he told reporters through a translator.

1.15pm: Before the meeting began Trump was asked how he felt going into it: "I feel really great, we're going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success.

"We will have a terrific relationship I have no doubt."



1.07pm: The historic first handshake between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has occurred outside Capella Hotel.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands ahead of their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Source: Associated Press

1.02pm: Both Trump and Kim have now arrived at Capella Hotel for the talks. They are expected to pose for a photograph outside before they begin the one-on-one 45 minute meeting.

1.00pm:

12.56pm:

12.44pm: Trump is continuing to tweet less than half-an-hour before the talks. This time White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has reportedly suffered a heart attack.

12.40pm: North Korea's Kim Jong Un's motorcade has arrived at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island, CNN reports.

The two leaders will shake hands in half an hour.

12.37pm: Both leaders will soon be at Capella hotel, with Kim still on his way. They're expected to first sit down for 45 minutes with just their translators, says the BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes.

They will then bring in their advisers for another hour or so of talks. Then there will be a lunch together.

Kim is expected to fly out of Singapore by 2.00pm local time.

Trump is expected to head back to the US this evening.

12.30pm: Trump has arrived at the Capella hotel, where talks are set to start in just over half an hour, the Independent reports. Kim is still en route.

12.24pm: Kim Jon-un's motorcade has now also left from the St. Regis hotel where he is staying in Singapore, the Guardian reports - although the North Korean leader was not seen entering the car.

12.22pm: President Trump is apparently tweeting from his car as he is driven to the talks.

12.17pm: Associated Press: President Donald Trump is sitting down with Fox News host Sean Hannity after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Fox News says the interview will take place at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump and Kim are set to meet on Sentosa Island on Tuesday morning for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.

12.12pm: President Trump is on his way to his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, reports CNN. His motorcade has left the Shangri-La Hotel where he is staying.

12.05pm: President Donald Trump has told AP "we will all know soon" whether he can reach a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un to end its nuclear program.

Trump was tweeting before the historic face-to-face summit: "Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly."

But he says that, "in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"

Before leaving Washington for Singapore, Trump said his gut instincts will guide him when he gets into the room with Kim.

He told reporters he'll know almost immediately whether a deal can be made, saying: "I will know, just my touch, my feel. That's what I do."

Their meeting is scheduled for 9am Singapore time (1PM NZT).

11.50pm: Welcome to our live updates of the historic Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. The pair are expected to front TV camera in a live stream which we'll bring to you at around 1pm.

Earlier today, Trump told media, President the "haters & losers" are complaining that his meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is a "major loss," but he notes that the US has gotten its three captives returned and that the North's nuclear missile launches have stopped.

Trump tweeted earlier today from Singapore, just hours before his face-to-face with Kim.

"These pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say!"