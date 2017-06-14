LIVE: Concerns over 'very poor' fire safety and reports of smoke alarms not going off surface from London tower block fire

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest from the fire that's ripped through a residential tower block in Ladbroke Grove, West London.

6:30pm Eyewitness Jody Martin has told the BBC he arrived on the scene just as the first fire engine was arriving at Grenfell Tower.

He said, "I ran around the building looking for a fire escape and couldn't see any noticeable fire escapes around the building. A lot of debris falling down.

"I eventually gained entry onto the second floor, and once I got to the corridor I realised there was so much smoke there.

"I watched one person falling out, I watched another woman holding her baby out the window... hearing screams, I was yelling everyone to get down and they were saying 'We can't leave our apartments, the smoke is too bad on the corridors'."

6:15pm The Grenfell Action Group has posted a blog update where they outline warnings about fire safety were raised in the past over Grenfell Tower which caught ablaze today.

"Regular readers of this blog will know that we have posted numerous warnings in recent years about the very poor fire safety standards at Grenfell Tower and elsewhere in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea."

6:05pm Troubling eyewitness accounts revealing there were no smoke alarms going off in the building as the blaze ripped through it are emerging.

Siar Naqshabandi, told The Guardian he lives on the third floor and said his brother, who was in the building, heard no fire alarms. "I came back at about 1.45am and saw the building was on fire. I rang him [his brother] and said, get out."

He has more family living on the 23rd floor and an uncle is still missing. "They were telling people not to leave the building," he said. "I told them to get down. They said we're not allowed to get out."

5:55pm London Fire Brigade have just released a new statement on the fire:

Forty fire engines and over 200 firefighters and officers have been called to a tower block fire on the Lancaster West estate in north Kensington this morning.

The Brigade has received multiple calls. The fire is from the second floor to the top floor of the 27 floor building.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances."

The Brigade was called at 0054 and is still at the scene. Fire crews from North Kensington, Kensington, Hammersmith and Paddington and from surrounding fire stations are in attendance.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

5:35pm London Fire Brigade are reporting a cordon is in place around the building and approx 30 adjacent flats have been evacuated by police.

5:30pm The London Ambulance Service has released a statement saying 30 people have been taken to five different hospitals across London as the first official casualty figures emerge from the incident.

5:15pm Talking to Sky News, Nick Paget-Brown the leader of the Kensington and Chelsea council, said he's working to establish how many people were in the tower block at the time of the fire.

"Several hundred would have been in there. It’s a question of establishing how many were in there at the time of the fire."

5:05pm Nassima Boutrig, who lives opposite the building, said she was awakened by sirens and smoke so thick that it filled her home as well.

"We saw the people screaming," she said. "A lot of people said 'Help, help, help.' The fire brigade could only help downstairs. It was fire up, up, up. They couldn't stop the fire."

Boutrig said her friend's brother, wife and children lived in the building and that her friend was waiting to find out if they were OK.

4:55pm BBC correspondent Simon Lederman said he understands "a significant number of people" from the building are unaccounted for at this time.

4:45pm The Metropolitan Police have tweeted that the A40 motorway is closed in both directions and some tube services have also been affected due to the fire.

4:35pm Tim Downie, who lives not far away, told Britain's Press Association that he feared the block could collapse. He said he heard sirens, helicopters and shouting and then saw the building engulfed in flames.

"It's the most terrifying thing I've ever seen. I just hope they have got everyone out," he said. "People have been bringing water, clothes, anything they've got to help, out to the cordon."

4:20pm Burning debris can be seen falling from the building as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze.

4:10pm London Ambulance service say there are over 20 ambulance crews at the scene assessing injuries.

4:00pm Reports say people can be seen in windows of the Grenfell Tower 'waving blankets' to attract attention. People from neighbouring estates are calling to those still visible in the building to shout flat numbers so they can 'guide the fire service to them' The Guardian

3:55pm London Fire Brigade have declared a 'major incident.'

3:45pm Reports of 'riot police and paramedics lining the roads' around the block where the fire is still going.

3:40pm Grenfell tower had been undergoing major refurbishment.

3:30pm: Metropolitan Police say they're continuing to evacuate people from apartments in the building.

3:25pm: A residential tower block in London is still alight after a fire broke out at midday (NZT.) Over 200 firefighters are on the scene. Emergency services say people are being treated for smoke inhalation. It is not yet known if there are fatalities. Updates to follow.

Earlier:

Fire has engulfed a tower block in Ladbroke Grove, west London.

Reports suggest people are still trapped in the 27-storey Grenfell Tower.

BBC World are reporting two people being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Metropolitan Police say residents are still being evacuated and a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries.

There are fears the building may collapse.

Forty fire engines were called to the scene just after midday (NZT).

Dan Daly the assistant commissioner of the London fire brigade said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire".

"This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances."