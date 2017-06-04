 

LIVE: ‘Clear the area now!’ – Police evacuate pedestrians after van reportedly hits people on London Bridge

Breaking
1 NEWS will be bringing you the latest on the London Bridge incident, after reports of a speeding van ploughing into pedestrians on a busy Saturday night (local time).

London Bridge station has been evacuated amid reports of a van mowing down pedestrians, victims being stabbed and shots being fired.
Source: Associated Press

10.18am London police are treating injured people on the end of Thrale Street; members of public told to run away.

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.

An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets. -  AP

10.14am Labour senator Sam Dastyar, who was having dinner near the scene of the incident, has described the scene as "horrific."

"London police are amazing. Had us in lockdown then evacuated us past the site. Horrific scenes," he tweeted. 

10.11am There is a cordon about 300 metres down Tooley St in the London Bridge incident.

London's transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

10.03am Witness Will Heaven said he saw, "injured pedestrians, armed police, people running north".  

10.01am BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the incident, said a van mounted the pavement and was driven by a man who was "probably travelling at about 50 miles (80kmph) an hour".

9.58am Journalist Kaine Pieri at the scene tweeted: "People being evacuated away from scene looking shocked and crying."

9.50am A witness has told the BBC that a white van has veered off the road on London Bridge and hit five or six people.

Eye witnesses confirm that several people are lying on the ground and are receiving CPR after being stabbed.
Source: Twitter / Pieri Kaine

London Transport says London Bridge station has been closed at request of police.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," tweeted the Metropolitan Police. 

Video footage shows police moving people off the road, yelling "clear the area now". 

It is currently 10.33pm in London. 


news

00:15
1
LIVE: ‘Clear the area now!’ – Police evacuate pedestrians after van reportedly hits people on London Bridge

