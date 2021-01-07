Live: Capitol Hill declared 'secure' after violent protests; one dead after being shot

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters have stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers prepared to affirm Joe Biden's presidential victory. Protests have seen the debate over the electoral count suspended.

12:00pm: The curfew in DC is starting now, but many are ignoring it.

11:57am: An announcement saying “the Capitol is secure” rang out inside a secure location for officials of the House. Lawmakers applauded.

The occupation interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalise President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration on January 20.

Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations around the Capitol complex and Washington DC after thousands of Trump supporters breached the building and skirmished with police officers.

Lawmakers have signalled that they would resume the constitutionally mandated count as soon as it was safe to do so.



11:55am: Officials declare Capitol "secure" nearly four hours after violent pro-Trump occupiers disrupted electoral count, AP reports.



11:51am: "We regret unfolding events in Washington DC. Our thoughts are with the American people. Violence has no place in thwarting democracy," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has tweeted.

"We look forward to the peaceful transition of the political administration, which is the hallmark of democracy. Kia tau ngā manaakitanga."

11:48am: NBC is reporting the woman who was shot inside the Capitol has died.

11:40am: Police are using tear gas to begin clearing protesters from the Capitol, ahead of the 6pm curfew, AP reports.

The Washington DC police chief says at least five weapons have been recovered and at least 13 people have been arrested so far in pro-Trump protests.

Police Chief Robert Contee called the attack a riot.

As darkness began to set in, law enforcement officials were working their way toward the protesters, using percussion grenades to try to clear the area around the Capitol. Big clouds of tear gas were visible.

Police were in full riot gear. They moved down the West steps, clashing with demonstrators.

11:21am: CNN is reporting multiple officers have been injured in the violence at the Capitol. Crowds are starting to file out of the Capitol area.

Reuters reports police are dispersing crowds with drawn guns and tear gas.

Lawmakers remain in an undisclosed location, saying they are wanting to finish what they started today, CNN reports.

11:20am: Leaders around the world are condemning the storming of the Capitol, expressing shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership, AP reports.

“Disgraceful scenes in US Congress," tweeted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

“Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling on democracy,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter



11:13am: Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris says she joins Biden in calling for an end to the "assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants".

11:08am: Washington DC police chief tells media at a briefing that police will take action against those breaching the 12-hour curfew, which is just under an hour away.

He confirmed there was a person shot inside the Capitol, and says it was evident the crowd was there intending to cause harm.

11:05am: National leader Judith Collins tweets: "What we are seeing in the US is a disgraceful attack on democracy. The @NZNationalParty supports the peaceful and orderly transition of power."

Labour MP for Hamilton West Gaurav Sharma: "Spent two years living in Washington DC and made numerous visits to the Capitol. Never thought would witness this in one of the most beautiful cities filled with history and inspiration."

10:50am: The National Guard are still en route. Some rioters are starting to disperse, while others say they'll stay.

About one hour now until the 6pm curfew is implemented in the city.

AP is reporting the DC police chief says protesters deployed "chemical irritants on police" to gain access to US Capitol.

10:40am: Georgia’s largest county is stopping ballot processing and tabulation for the day after supporters ofTrump stormed the Capitol.

Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt says tabulation in Georgia’s two US Senate runoffs was halted “out of an abundance of caution".

“We have also closed all of our offices in downtown Atlanta,” Corbitt says.

10:38am: The FBI SWAT team is in the Capitol complex, according to video shot by NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell.

10:30am: Democrats take US Senate majority with Democrat Jon Ossoff's win in the Senate runoff election, the second such seat captured by the party in twin contests that were held in Georgia today.

Earlier in the day, the AP declared Democrat Raphael Warnock the winner of the other race.



10:26am: At least one explosive device found near US Capitol; law enforcement officials say it's no longer a threat.

10:19am: Trump is calling for peace.

"I know your pain, I know your hurt. ... You have to go home now," Trump says in an address posted on Twitter.

"We don't want anybody hurt. ... We can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home."

Trump continues to make untrue claims of a "landslide" election win.

He called supporters "very special".

10:08am: "At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault," Biden says.

"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege."

10:05am: Biden is due to speak.

10:00am: The Pentagon says about 1100 DC National Guard members are being mobilised to help support law enforcement as violent supporters of Trump breached the US Capitol.

Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman says defense leaders have been in contact with the city and congressional leadership.

The Guard forces will be used at checkpoints and for other similar duties and could also help in the enforcement of the 6pm curfew being implemented in the city. It will be in place until 6am.

The officials says the DC request for National Guard was not rejected earlier in the day. Instead, according to officials, the Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting military in a law enforcement role at the Capitol. As a result, the Guard must be used to backfill law enforcement outside the Capitol complex, freeing up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol.

Hoffman says the law enforcement response to the violence will be led by the Justice Department.

9:55am: Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that “At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.”

She added, “We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.”

Protestors have stormed Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

9:50am: Protestors are smashing windows as they try to climb into a building.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are increasingly calling on Trump to act to deescalate the violent protests at the US Capitol by his supporters angry about his election loss.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he spoke with the president earlier Wednesday and told him to make a statement to “make sure that we can calm individuals down".

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that “it is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down".

9:45am: US correspondent for Canada's Globe and Mail Adrian Morrow says protestors are beginning to leave.

Senator Ted Cruz tells protestors they "need to stop NOW".

9:40am: GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy tells CBS: "I completely condemn the violence in the Capitol. What we're currently watching unfold is un-American. ... This has to stop and this has to stop now."

Virginia’s governor says he is sending 200 state troopers and members of the state National Guard to the US Capitol.

Pence has told protestors to leave.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he tweeted.

9:38am: Former Prime Minister Helen Clark tweets: "Never in one's wildest imagination could one have envisaged the dangerous events involving mob violence unfolding in Washington DC today.

"An invasion of the premises of a democratic legislature anywhere is an affront to democracy and the rule of law and must be condemned as such."

Pressure continues to mount on Trump to condemn the protestors.

9:27am: White House Correspondent for CNN Pamela Brown reported a woman was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, according to two sources.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, and the victim had been taken to a hospital.

Police from surrounding areas have been called to help with the situation, Brown says.

9:25am: Trump encourages supporters occupying US Capitol to "remain peaceful" but doesn't call for them to disperse.

9:20am: Pressure is mounting on Trump to condemn supporters who are violently clashing with law enforcement on Capitol Hill.

Among those urging Trump to act: his former communications director, Alyssa Farah, who tweeted that Trump should “Condemn this now.”

She says, “you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!”

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also addressed Trump supporters in a tweet, calling them the “patriots challenging the fraudulent election” and telling them that ”POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY."

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the US elections.

9:12am: A woman has been seen wheeled out of the Capitol on a gurney, her head covered in blood.

9:05am: Protestors are now inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”

A protester sits in the Senate Chamber in Washington DC. Source: Getty

Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling, “Where are they?”

Some were also in the visitors’ galleries.

8:55am: Washington Post reporter Aaron Davis tweets: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.

8:50am: Law enforcement officers point their guns from the House Chamber in Washington DC, as protestors storm the Capitol.

Law enforcement officers point their guns from the House Chamber in Washington DC, as protestors storm the Capitol. Source: Getty

8:38am: Trump has tweeted: "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

8:10am: Vice President Mike Pence and congressional lawmakers have been evacuated from the Senate floor.

A Press Gallery member quoted a message saying staff members inside the Capitol have been asked to stay away from windows and doors.

Earlier: Protestors backing President Donald Trump have breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s win.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Source: Associated Press