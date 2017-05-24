 

LIVE: British PM Theresa May raises terror level to critical, 120 now reported injured

  • A suicide blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured dozens more yesterday.
  • The terror incident happened yesterday morning NZT at Manchester Arena.
  • Salman Abedi, 22, has been identified as the suspected bomber.
  • ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, though a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.

1 NEWS NOW continues live coverage with the latest from Manchester after the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena yesterday.

Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.
9.06am The main terror suspect Salman Abedi, 22, was a student at Salford University, reported BBC. 

9.03am Manchester Evening News are reporting 120 have been injured in the attack

8.52am UK PM Theresa May said there was a possibility it was a group of individuals responsible for the Manchester attack. 

8.44am UK prime minister Theresa May said the threat level should be increased to 'critical'. She said Operation Tempura is in force, with armed forces replacing police to protect areas such as parliament. 

8.39am According to entertainment website TMZ Ariana Grande has cancelled her London concerts and performances this week, and has the whole of her European tour on hold. Last night she posted on social media, "Broken. I am so so sorry."

8.27am Another survivor of the Monday night attack, Ryan Molloy, said some people had their bags checked on the way into the concert, while others did not.

"The security wasn't very good, to be honest," she said, reported the Associated Press. 

Manchester police would not say if the bomber blew himself up inside or outside the arena, so it is not clear if rigorous bag screening or additional pre-event security would have helped prevent the deaths and injuries. The venue tweeted it happened "outside the venue in a public space."

8.17am An appeal by British newspaper the Sun has been launched for the victims, with $238,027 already donated. The Sun pledged $185094 themselves.

7.41am Survivors say ahead of the Ariana Grande show there was little security, reported the Associated Press. 

Nikola Trochtova told Czech radio that there was almost no security screening ahead of the concert. It is still unclear how the bomber was able to enter the area undetected. 

7.33am The Manchester Evening News have reported many of those injured in the attack were left with metal fragments, some even full bolts in their limbs. It says a device with nuts and bolts was used. 

7.12am: A man reportedly armed with an knife and baseball bat has interrupted a vigil in Birmingham England, for the Manchester attack victims, according to Press Association. BBC reporter Kathryn Stanczyszyn has tweeted the the man has been "detained".

6.55am: Former US President Bill Clinton has condemned the attack on Twitter, saying "terror will never drive us apart and will always be met with strength. Praying for the victims in Manchester.

6.45am: European soccer's ruling body says there will be a minute's silence before Manchester United plays Ajax in the Europa League final today as a mark of respect for victims of the bombing in Manchester.

6.40am: Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan says the world must stand together against "the extremists and terrorists" responsible for the attack in Manchester and similar senseless violence elsewhere.

6.25am: Thousands of people have turned out for a vigil in Manchester, with the crowd holding a minute of silence to honor the victims of the concert attack.

There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.
Lord Mayor Eddy Newman and the city's police chief were among the speakers in front of city hall in Albert Square. Several people in the crowd held up signs with "I Love MCR," an abbreviation for Manchester. 

6.04am: The first victims of the attack have been named as Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, Georgina Callander, 18 and John Atkinson, 28.

5.40am: Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that the priority for police today is to establish whether the suspected bomber, named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was acting alone or as part of a network. Abedi was born in Manchester. His parents came to the UK from Libya. 

Police arrested an unidentified 23-year-old man in southern Manchester overnight. They also raided the house where Abedi was registered as living, but witnesses say they did not see anyone arrested there.

British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester bombing.

This undated photo obtained by the Press Association on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, of Saffie Roussos, one of the victims of an attack at Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, which left more than a dozen dead on Monday. A suicide bomber blew himself up as concert-goers left a show by the American singer Ariana Grande. (PA via AP)

Manchester concert bombing victims Saffie Roussos, 8, and Gerogina Callender, 18.

And an ambulance official says 12 children under the age of 16 were among 59 injured in the attack as people left the concert.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a message posted online, its news service said, "A soldier of the Caliphate managed to place explosive devises in the midst of gatherings of the Crusaders in the British City of Manchester".Though a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.

Concert announcer tried to keep concertgoers calm moments after deadly blast rocks the Manchester Arena.
