 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


LIVE: Barnaby Joyce to announce future as Australian deputy-PM amid fresh harassment allegations

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joyce, who is expecting a child with an ex-staffer, is now also facing a sexual harassment allegation described by the acting-PM as "very serious".
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The calls are coming thick and fast for Mr Joyce to stand down as he waits for the High Court to decide whether he's eligible to be in parliament.

LIVE: Barnaby Joyce to announce future as Australian deputy-PM amid fresh harassment allegations

2
Barnaby Joyce.

Barnaby Joyce resigns as Australian deputy-PM and National leader amid sexual harassment allegation

12:21
3
Judith Collins on why she wants National's top spot.

Opinion: Judith Collins 'will almost certainly be spared' joy of leading National Party with vote just days away

4
Waiting for word from students parents and family gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway just south of the campus following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Armed officer at Florida high school massacre under investigation: 'he never went in' to confront gunman

01:56
5
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

Barnaby Joyce.

Barnaby Joyce resigns as Australian deputy-PM and National leader amid sexual harassment allegation

Mr Joyce told reporters this afternoon he will throw open the National Party leadership at a meeting in Canberra on Monday.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 