LIVE: 'All is well!' - Donald Trump issues first statement after Iranian missiles strike air bases in Iraq

Tensions are high between the United States and Iran after the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq last week has been met today with Iran firing missiles at airbases in Iraq housing US troops.

We'll bring you the latest developments in these live updates below.

What you need to know:

Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq last week

On Monday Iran announced it will no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal and called for the expulsion of all US troops in Iraq

Today Iran launched "more than a dozen ballistic missiles" at two targets hosting against US military and coalition forces in Iraq

Overnight 50 people were killed when a stampede broke out at Soleimani’s funeral in Kerman, Iran

4.43pm: The US military had enough early warning of the air strikes for people in harm's way to be able to shelter in bunkers, an official told CNN.

4.39pm: A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people has crashed in Tehran, Iran, Iranian state TV reports.

There is no indication this is linked to the current unrest in the country.

The plane is reportedly a Boeing 737 and local reporters say it's understood the crash, near an airport, was caused by technical issues.

4.27pm: Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan region, says he spoke to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo after the missile strike.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Barzani said he "suggested ways to de-escalate and contain the situation" during the phone call.

Irbil is the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. An air base in the area was targeted and hit by one missile, according to US military officials speaking to media.

4.11pm: Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters is calling for "restraint and de-escalation", saying it's time "for diplomacy to take over".

The attacks did not target Camp Taji, where there are New Zealand troops, he confirmed in a statement to media.

"The Government has been informed that all New Zealand personnel are as safe as they can be in these developing circumstances," Mr Peters says.

“The Government is working actively with our partners through military and diplomatic channels, and we continue to keep the security situation under close review, including implications for our personnel."

4.06pm: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he discussed the escalating tensions between Iran and the US over the phone with US President Donald Trump yesterday.

He made the confirmation while addressing media this afternoon.

4.01pm: The White House has released US President Donald Trump's schedule for tomorrow.

The only thing scheduled for Mr Trump is an intelligence briefing at 2.15pm (local time).

3.58pm: Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif says the strike was "proportionate measures in self-defence", saying the attack targeted "base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials was launched".

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

His tweet was sent before that of US President Donald Trump, detailed in the update below.

3.46pm: "All is well!" and "so far, so good!" - US President Donald Trump has issued his first official statement after the airstrikes, taking to Twitter.

He confirmed the strikes at two military bases and says assessment of casualties and damages is underway.

"We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

3.44pm: Young men in the US have reported receiving fake text messages falsely claiming they've been drafted in the military and face "immediate departure to Iran".

The US Army Recruiting Command has issued a statement confirming the messages are fraudulent, adding that a draft would need to be authorised by Congress and the US President.

3.39pm: Qassem Soleimani has been buried in Iran after the missile attacks.

3.35pm: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms that at this stage, all Australia defence and diplomatic staff in Iraq are safe following the air strikes.

3.31pm: A NZDF spokesperson told media it was investigating claims of Iranian missiles hitting the military base in Taji. Earlier today there were unsubstantiated claims Taji had been hit.

Prior to the news of the attacks on Iraqi military bases at Al Asad and Irbil, New Zealand Defence Minister Ron Mark told media he was not currently considering the removal of New Zealand troops from Iraq.

“This is a time for cool heads and calm. We will make our decisions based on the situation at the time,” he said earlier today.

There are up to 45 personnel at Taji Military Complex in Iraq and five in Baghdad.

3.27pm: Iran fired 15 missiles in total, US defence officials told multiple US media.

Four "failed in flight", but 10 hit the Al Asad airbase in western Iraq and one hit Irbil, in northern Iraq. The bases housed US troops and are still being searched for casualties, an official told the Associated Press.

3.22pm: A US official says there were very few, if any, casualties from the attack, Associated Press reports.

3.14pm: "Iran signaling that it wants to deescalate now that it has had its revenge. We believe the United States will respond militarily," DEFCON Warning System says on Twitter.

The verified accounts says it's an intelligence organisation focusing on the threat of nuclear war, offering alert codes to the public based on current events.

Earlier this afternoon, it said the world is at DEFCON 5 with "no imminent nuclear threats at this time".

3.12pm: New York Times journalist and war correspondent Farnaz Fassihi says Iranian sources have told her if the US doesn't retaliate, Iran will also de-escalate.

"But if it doesn't, then it's war," she wrote on Twitter, citing IRGC statements that said the same.

3.01pm: Not only will US President Donald Trump not address the nation today, the White House says it won't be issuing any additional written statements tonight, CNN reports.

2.52pm: New Zealand Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman, a former refugee from Iran, says the escalation of violence in the Middle East is "devastating".

"It isn't a contest between politicians or regimes - the cost of war is always paid by the lives and limbs and lost dreams of ordinary people," she wrote on Twitter.

"We must stand against war mongers. Be loud and insistent. For peace."

2.45pm: It's Tuesday evening in the United States and White House says President Trump will not address the nation today.

2.40pm: The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency restriction for areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace, due to the "potential for miscalculation or misidentification".