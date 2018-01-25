Little Mix concert promoter being sued by deaf mother for not providing sign language interpreter for support acts

Concert organisers LHG Live are being sued by a deaf mother of a Little Mix fan after they failed to provide a sign language interpreter for the concert in Sussex, UK.

Sally Reynolds brought six tickets for herself and two deaf friends to go with their daughters who are all able to hear, the BBC reports.

Reynolds was rejected 'two or three' times from promoters LHG Live when requesting a sign interpreter.

She was given carer tickets and told she was able to bring her own interpreter.

A couple days before the concert, and with no interpreter in place, Reynolds instructed lawyers to apply for a court injunction.

This led to an interpreter being secured hours before the hearing.

Although the interpreter was provided for the Little Mix show, she was not present for the warm-up acts.

Reynolds said that “we only got access to the last act. If you went to a film can you imagine only getting access to the last 20 minutes?

“We had paid for our tickets like everyone else.”