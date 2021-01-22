TODAY |

Little-known crayfish thought to be extinct re-discovered in Tasmania

Source:  AAP

A little-known type of burrowing crayfish thought extinct has been discovered again in Tasmania's rugged west.

A short-tailed rain crayfish found by researchers. Source: Supplied

The short-tailed rain crayfish was first documented in the 1970s and '80s but not recognised as a unique species until 2006.

It hadn't been sighted for decades until six of the creatures were spotted by environmental scientists in November at two sites in steep, rocky creeks on the slopes of Mount Lyell.

"So little is known about the short-tailed rain crayfish," ECOtas associate professor and crayfish expert Alastair Richardson said.

A short-tailed rain crayfish found by researchers. Source: Supplied

"It's been difficult to make a determination on its status when for many years we were not even sure it was a separate species.

"But we knew their preferred habitat and remarkably, within just 10 minutes of mooring our boat at our very first target site we found our first specimen.

"We then later discovered a female carrying eggs, which is very encouraging."

A female short-tailed rain crayfish with eggs found by researchers. Source: Supplied

The discovery was part of a Hydro Tasmania environmental survey, with the area a known habitat for several endemic crayfish species.

The creeks where the crayfish was found flow into Lake Burbury, which was formed in 1991 as part of the King Hydroelectric Scheme.

"This field work is part of our review of the King and Yolande catchments, which give us a better understanding of the areas we use to generate renewable energy so we can manage them sustainably," Hydro Tasmania environmental scientist Bec Sheldon said.

World
Australia
Conservation
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'What a shocker' – Backlash at cafe's sign telling patrons that scanning QR code is 'optional'
2
International Air NZ crew now must stay in isolation hotel after previously having choice to self-isolate at home
3
Mystery surrounds birth of eagle ray pups at Kelly Tarlton's after no males in display for two years
4
Vettori delivers at the death for Team Cricket as tense Black Clash comes down to final over
5
Early evidence suggests UK Covid-19 variant is more deadly than original virus
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Victoria opens border to almost all of greater Sydney after city's four-day run without community Covid-19 case

Google threatens to pull search engine in Australia

Aussie cricketer says he'd rather travel as reserve for South Africa Test series than play Black Caps in T20s
03:22

UK surgeon slams anti-vaxxers as 'contributing to detriment of our society', amid Covid-19 crisis