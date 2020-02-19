Little boy found dead in Cairns minibus 'would have been strapped into car seat', says head of service

The head of a childcare service says a three-year-old boy would have been buckled into one of its minibuses in the morning before he was found dead later in the day.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The boy was discovered inside the vehicle parked outside Hambledon State School in Cairns at 3.15pm on Tuesday.



He had been picked up about 9.30am that day and police continue to investigate what happened in the hours before he was found.



It is policy for the boy to have been buckled in to a car seat when he was collected by the driver of the Goodstart Early Learning bus, centre boss Julia Davidson told the Courier Mail.



"We expect he would have been strapped into a car seat when he was picked up, that's our process," she said.



"We don't know what happened, we know we (have) a set of policies and procedures that are very clear about what our educators on the bus should do."



Police are focusing on where exactly the bus went during that period, as the driver travelled for other appointments that day, and whether the boy was on board the entire time.



Goodstart drivers must mark children on a roll as they board the bus, with a roll call conducted at the end of each journey.



They are also expected to walk through the bus and check that it's empty.



The bus service is provided in communities where families are unable to get their children to a learning centre.



The bus itself is one of the crime scenes.



Goodstart Early Learning has been contacted for comment.



In 2018, a 14-month-old girl was left in a bus used by Goodstart Early Learning on the Gold Coast for more than an hour, on a day when temperatures peaked at 30 degrees.

