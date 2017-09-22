 

'I was a little bit too drunk' - man accused of headbutting former Aussie PM Tony Abbott speaks out

A Hobart DJ accused of headbutting Tony Abbott says the alleged act has nothing to do with marriage equality.

The former Aussie PM suffered slight swelling of the lip.
Source: ABC Australia

Astro Labe, 38, was today charged with assaulting the former prime minister as he walked along the Hobart waterside to his hotel yesterday afternoon.

Mr Labe, a self-confessed anarchist, said he spotted Mr Abbott on the street and went over to shake his hand before leaning in for a headbutt.

"I picked up pace and went 'Tony, Tony, can I shake your hand?'," he said. "And I shook his hand and I was a little bit too drunk to actually connect particularly well.

"Apparently he got a fat lip but he didn't have one this morning."

Mr Abbott told reporters he suffered minor injuries and was left shocked by the encounter.

Mr Labe said he was wearing a 'yes' sticker supporting the same-sex marriage campaign but the attempted headbutt was inspired by a general dislike for Mr Abbott and not one issue in particular.

"Coincidentally, some friend had put a sticker on me," he said.

Mr Labe is expected to face court in October.



