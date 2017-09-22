'I was a little bit too drunk' - man accused of headbutting former Aussie PM Tony Abbott speaks out

A Hobart DJ accused of headbutting Tony Abbott says the alleged act has nothing to do with marriage equality.

Astro Labe, 38, was today charged with assaulting the former prime minister as he walked along the Hobart waterside to his hotel yesterday afternoon.

Mr Labe, a self-confessed anarchist, said he spotted Mr Abbott on the street and went over to shake his hand before leaning in for a headbutt.



"I picked up pace and went 'Tony, Tony, can I shake your hand?'," he said. "And I shook his hand and I was a little bit too drunk to actually connect particularly well.



"Apparently he got a fat lip but he didn't have one this morning."



Mr Abbott told reporters he suffered minor injuries and was left shocked by the encounter.



Mr Labe said he was wearing a 'yes' sticker supporting the same-sex marriage campaign but the attempted headbutt was inspired by a general dislike for Mr Abbott and not one issue in particular.



"Coincidentally, some friend had put a sticker on me," he said.

