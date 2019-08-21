TODAY |

Litter of puppies rescued after being found buried alive in Spain

Associated Press
Spain's Civil Guard have released footage showing six German Shepherd puppies that they rescued earlier this month after they received an anonymous tip-off that a litter had been buried alive.

Agents of the Guard's Nature Protection Service discovered the newly-born pups buried in a pit near a farm in the Bajo Aragon region on August 9.

Nearby, they found two adult German Shepherds, with the bitch displaying signs she'd given birth recently.

Mother and pups were reunited and are said to be doing well.

Two people are being investigated for committing a crime against domestic animals.

