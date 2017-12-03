 

'Literally just exploded' - Apple investigating iPhone 6 device after blowing up in man's hands

Apple is investigating an iphone 6 that "literally just exploded" in the hands of a New York shopkeeper while he was texting on the device. 

The moment the phone explodes was caught on CCTV in New York.
CCTV in Abd Ghaith's grocery store in Brooklyn caught the moment he threw the phone after it started smoking on Friday (local time)

"I answered the message. I put the phone on the charger and then as I'm holding the phone a little smoke (came off) the left side of the phone," Mr Ghaith told Channel 7 Eyewitness News. 

"When I pulled the case back to see what it was, it just exploded."

Mr Ghaith said the phone got too hot to handle and burned for 20 minutes after it blew up. 

My biggest concern is I'm happy it was a text message and not a call. Because if I had it to my ear and it happened it probably would have burned off my face," he said.

An Apple spokesperson said the company "takes customer care and safety very seriously. We will analyze the device."

