 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Listen: Sean Spicer says 'a small group of people know exactly' what Trump was saying in his confusing tweet

share

Source:

Associated Press

A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe".

Trump tweeted just after midnight on Wednesday (local time): "Despite the constant negative press covfefe".

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president's more popular posts before it was taken down after nearly six hours online.

Sean Spicer had little to say to press when he was asked about the president’s mysterious term "covfefe" used in a tweet yesterday.
Source: Associated Press

Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

During today's White House briefing, spokesman Sean Spicer also claimed that "a small group of people know exactly" what Trump meant.

The term has now became a top trending item on Twitter, with many users supplying tongue-in-cheek meanings.

One user joked that "covfefe" is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Silicon Valley executive Andrew Crow went as far to change his last name on Twitter to "Covfefe." Jimmy Kimmel lamented that he'll never write anything funnier than the term.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up "covfefe" on its website.

Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.


Related

Politics

North America

00:35
This is the photo shoot that led to Griffin being sacked by CNN, and sparked an outcry from Donald Trump and many others.

Behind the scenes video of Kathy Griffin's controversial photo shoot with fake severed Trump head
The President wasn’t happy being asked if he’d put pressure on the then FBI Director to close an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump expected to pull the US out of Paris climate agreement

Ivanka Trump criticized over brand's champagne popsicle tweet

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:30
2
Ladies and gentleman, Jarryd Hayne is back.

Watch: The Hayne Plane goes flying into NSW fans' section after scoring Origin try to end all hopes of a Maroons comeback

00:36
3
Richard Wilkins was visibly upset when he told Nine’s Today viewers of the singer's ill health.

Watch: NZ-born host Richard Wilkins breaks down on Australia's Today show revealing friend Olivia Newton-John's breast cancer had returned

00:16
4
The US comedian says she went too far when she appeared in a brief video holding the head.

Kathy Griffin fired by CNN over photo shoot with fake severed Trump head

00:10
5
Lorde later messaged the cashier to gift her tickets to the Governors Ball which she is headlining.

Video: 'We got Lorde in the house' - Kiwi grabs smoothie, gives New York store worker shock of her life with concert invitation

01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.

John Armstrong: Labour is fast becoming a political cot-case

Our columnist argues Labour's priority at the election "may well be ensuring it emerges from the coming scrap still the major Opposition party".

00:52
Heavy fog has rolled in over the city, prompting issues at the airport – but it also has a certain beauty.

Watch: Breathtaking view of fog from top of Sky Tower as airport again suffers delays

This is the second time within a week that flights have been affected by fog at the airport.

01:45
The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

Stunning new light installation unveiled in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

00:26
The Parker Solar Probe will endure temperatures of up to 2500 degrees celsius as is comes within 6.4m km on the sun’s surface.

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

The purpose of the mission is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars work.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ