Listen: 'One charge of 187, murder in the first degree' - friend of former Auckland Grammar boy in US prison records compelling conversation with justice officials

A friend of Auckland man Clinton Thinn, who may face the death penalty in the United States after being accused of murder, has recorded a compelling conversation he held with a corrections official as he tried to find out where his mate was being held.

Thomas James wanted to find where his mate Clinton Thinn was being held, so got on the phone with a very helpful corrections official.
The 29-year-old former Auckland Grammar student, who is the stepbrother of MP Nikki Kaye, is being held at George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego following an alleged bank robbery in June last year.

The murder charge was laid after an incident at the maximum security facility.

Thomas James posted on Facebook a recording of a conversation he held with an official in California, where he is trying to find out where his friend was being held and what he was charged with.

The helpful official tells Mr James where Thinn is being held, provides the street address, and when his next court appearance is.

He also runs through the charges Thinn is facing.

"One charge of 187, murder in the first degree," he says, before reeling off a number of charges related to the alleged robbery of a bank in Chula Vista, near San Diego.

The recording ends shortly after the official tells Mr James his friend's bail has been set at $2 million.

Another friend, who did not want to be named, told 1 NEWS they were shocked by the allegations.

"The Clinton I know wouldn't hurt a fly." 

Clinton Thinn posted numerous videos on You Tube as he pursued a rap career in California.
