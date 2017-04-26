 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Listen: 'Disturbance on the aircraft' - audio of call to remove man from overbooked United Airlines flight released

share

Source:

Associated Press

The physician who was dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago this month was verbally and physically abusive, and flailing his arms before he lost his balance and struck his mouth on an armrest, according to the aviation officer who pulled the man out of his seat.

Dr David Dao was injured during the now infamous incident earlier this month.
Source: Associated Press

The Chicago Department of Aviation yesterday released the officer's report of the incident, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Associated Press.

Audio of the police department's call taken during the incident was also released.

Dr David Dao's lawyer says his client accepts the airline CEO's public apology, but thinks it was insincere.
Source: Associated Press

The report reveals for the first time the officer's version of what happened aboard the plane at O'Hare International Airport on April 9.

The incident - which was videotaped by other passengers and widely shared online - became an international embarrassment for both the airlines and the city's aviation department.

The report also includes the name of the officer, James Long, who authorities initially declined to identify.

"The subject started flailing and fighting"

In the report, Long said he boarded the United Express flight after being called in response to a disturbance involving two people regarding a refusal to leave the aircraft.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz says a forceful removal of a passenger will never happen on his airline again.
Source: Associated Press

United has said four passengers had been ordered off the airplane to make room for four employees to fly to Louisville, Kentucky.

Long said he approached Dr David Dao to ask the 69-year-old physician to get off the plane.

Long said Dao refused and "folded his arms tightly." Long said he reached out to "hold" Dao and was able to pull him away from his window seat on the aircraft and move toward the aisle.

"But suddenly the subject started flailing and fighting," Long wrote.

Dao then knocked Long's hand off his arm, causing the struggling Dao to fall and strike his mouth on an arm rest on the other side of the aisle, according to the report. Long said he then dragged Dao because Dao refused to stand up.

Long said he wrote the report and gave his version of events only because he faced losing his job.

The video taken by a passenger shows lots of screaming coming from behind the seats, then Dao being dragged by his arms down the aisle of the plane as the other passengers react with horror.

In a separate report released yesterday, labelled a "Hospitalization Case Report," the Chicago Police Department said Dao was observed striking his face against an armrest as aviation officers "attempted to escort" him from the flight.

Neither report details Dao's injuries, but at a news conference days after the incident, Dao's attorney said the doctor suffered a broken nose and a concussion, and lost two front teeth.

Long said he was able to remove Dao from the airplane. Long said that once off the plane and in the walkway back to the gate, Dao said he was a diabetic, but then got up off the floor and ran back onto the aircraft. Long alleges Dao, while running back to the plane, said they'd have to kill him.

Long and two other aviation officers were subsequently placed on leave by the aviation department.

The report jibes with comments that United CEO Oscar Munoz made in the aftermath of the incident, in which he called Dao belligerent.

Munoz later offered a more emphatic mea culpa, saying: "No one should ever be mistreated this way."

The aviation department has also profusely apologised and vowed an investigation.

Dao's attorney, Thomas Demetrio, told NBC's Today show on yesterday that he intended to file a lawsuit.

The aviation department also released its use of force policy, which was sent to all officers after the incident.

It says aviation security personnel should use force only when "reasonably necessary to defend a human life, effect an arrest or control a person," and that the force used "shall only be that which is necessary to overcome the resistance being offered by an offender and to effect lawful objectives."

Related

North America

Travel

United Airlines Boeing 747

Scorpion lands on the head of United Airlines passenger and stings him
00:49
Dr David Dao's lawyer says his client accepts the airline CEO's public apology, but thinks it was insincere.

Watch: 'I thought that was staged' - lawyer of man dragged off flight slams United Airlines CEO's apology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

00:29
4
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


5
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:23
Razvan Cojanu is ranked no. 14 in the WBO and will take Hughie Fury’s place on May 6.

Watch: Romanian heavyweight giant swaggers into Auckland Airport ahead of title fight showdown with Joseph Parker

Razvan Cojanu is ranked no. 14 in the WBO and will take Hughie Fury's place on May 6.

01:46
The Australian government last week announced a raft of changes to make getting citizenship even harder.

'I'm sure we'd get it sorted pretty smartly' - Andrew Little's pledge to Kiwis wanting Aussie citizenship

The Labour leader says "citizenship is even further out of reach for Kiwis" in Australia.

03:46
Millions of children in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

'I'm asking New Zealanders to really step up' - Child Fund boss makes appeal for Kiwis to help fight East Africa famine

Millions of people in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

03:01
The Seven Sharp presenter has joined the Serve For New Zealand initiative by helping those in her local community.

Toni Street busts in on her neighbours in a bid to serve her community

The Seven Sharp presenter has joined the Serve For New Zealand initiative by helping those in her local community.

'Violently ill' Elton John forced to cancel over a month's worth of shows

The 70-year-old singer was forced to cancel the shows after contracting a rare bacterial infection whilst touring in South America.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ