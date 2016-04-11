 

Lions, tigers, jaguar on the loose at German zoo; bear shot

Police killed a bear and were searching for two lions, two tigers and a jaguar that broke out of their cages in a zoo in western Germany on Friday.

Police in nearby Trier told The Associated Press that all of the escaped animals were believed to still be on the grounds of the zoo in the town of Luenebach, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium, but that area residents were being warned to stay indoors until they could be sure.

Local broadcaster SWR had initially reported that lions and pumas had broken out of the zoo, but police were able to determine that the missing animals were two lions, two tigers and a jaguar, the dpa news agency reported.

A bear was shot, but dpa had no further details.

The zoo did not pick up its phone and police did not have any further details about the developing situation.

It was not clear how the animals escaped nor exactly when they got out.

