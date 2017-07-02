 

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien cleared to play series decider in Auckland

British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien says he is looking forward to joining his squad after a citing complaint against him was dismissed late Sunday evening. 

O'Brien was reported by match citing commissioner Scott Nowland for allegedly striking All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo with his arm during Saturday's second test in Wellington. 

The flanker has denied that he committed any offence during a lengthy three-man judicial hearing in Wellington on Sunday, with the citing complaint subsequently being thrown out.

In a response issue to the verdict by the Lions, O'Brien said: "Firstly, I hope Waisake is OK."

"I would like to thank the panel for carefully considering the case, and I am looking forward to rejoining the whole squad to prepare for the final Test."

Lions head coach Warren Gatland also thanked the panel for their professional and diligent approach.

The final test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions will take place at Eden Park this Saturday. 

Source: Photosport

