Lion in zoo on outskirts of Indian city of Chennai dies of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

An Asiatic lion has died from Covid-19 in a zoo near the Indian city of Chennai, the zoo has said in a statement.

A pair of Asiatic lions. Source: istock.com

Nine-year-old lioness Neela “succumbed to the disease” on Thursday evening, the Arignar Anna zoological park said.

The majority of lions at the park are asymptomatic after the outbreak was first confirmed on Thursday, the statement added.

The lions were quarantined and given antibiotics with samples from the zoo’s tigers and other large animals being sent for testing, Reuters reports.

The lions are the latest animals to have contracted Covid-19, with lions also getting the virus in Spain and two other India cities, while two white tiger cubs were thought to have died from coronavirus in Pakistan.

