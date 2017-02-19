 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Lincoln make FA Cup quarterfinals for first time in over a century

share

Source:

Associated Press

Lincoln became the first non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in more than a century by beating Premier League side Burnley 1-0 with an 89th-minute goal overnight. 

Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold, left, and Burnley's Joey Barton, center, battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, fifth round soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England.

Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold, left, and Burnley's Joey Barton, center, battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, fifth round soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England.

Source: Associated Press

Sean Raggett scored the most famous goal in Lincoln's 133-year history, with his close-range header at the far post adjudged to have crossed the line before Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton clawed the ball away.

Having already eliminated second-tier League Championship teams Ipswich and Brighton on its remarkable run to the last 16, fifth-tier leader Lincoln ousted a top-flight club that held runaway Premier League leader Chelsea to a draw only last weekend.

Lincoln's contingent of 3,210 visiting fans was singing "We're going to Wembley" 15 minutes after the final whistle at Turf Moor, in front of the team's celebrating players.

"It is unbelievable," said Lincoln striker Matt Rhead, who only four years ago was working for a company that made construction machinery. "When we started back in October, it was a dream."

The last non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals was Queens Park Rangers in 1914. Lincoln was playing in the last 16 for the first time in 130 years.

Eighty-one places separate Burnley and Lincoln in English soccer's pyramid but there was no obvious difference between the sides on a chilly day in northern England.

Lincoln tried to play its passing game when it could but was tight at the back, even when Burnley threw everything at the visitors in a tense last five minutes.

In the end, the key moment came when a deep corner was headed back across goal and Raggett rose above a crowd of Burnley defenders at the far post to nod goalward and over the line — just.

"No excuses," Burnley manager Sean Dyche said. "We're unfortunately part of their fairytale."

Lincoln has made nearly $1.24 million from this cup run, putting the club back in the black for the first time in years. There will be much more cash coming its way after the quarterfinals, the draw for which is made on Sunday.

"It's brought the city together," said Chris Ashton, a lifelong Lincoln fan who helped organize supporters' coaches.

Another non-league team, Sutton, hosts Arsenal in a fifth-round match on Monday. Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea, Leicester and Middlesbrough take on lower-league opposition later today.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

01:53
2
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

01:37
3
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

4

One dead, motorway lane closed in Auckland crash

00:42
5
Family and friends, former teammates and coaches gathered in west Auckland to remember the former All Black, with some lighter moments raising spirits.

'You could see this big bum hanging out the side' - Ian Foster fondly remembers Sione Lauaki


01:49
The new road divided communities but is expected to save plenty of time for those driving to the capital.

'It's amazing' - Thousands turn up for first look at Kapiti Expressway

The new road will shave travel time to and from Wellington and Levin.

00:42
Family and friends, former teammates and coaches gathered in west Auckland to remember the former All Black, with some lighter moments raising spirits.

'You could see this big bum hanging out the side' - Ian Foster fondly remembers Sione Lauaki

Family and friends gathered to remember the former All Black, with some lighter moments raising spirits.


02:00
French journalist Richard Escot says France is on edge after terror attacks, and even bad driving would raise eyebrows with authorities.

Dan Carter speeding near Paris monument would have set off alarm bells for police on 'red alert about terrorism', says writer

Paris' police were on red alert for suspicious behaviour near tourist attractions.

00:52
Around 400 residents attended the meeting and yelled at officials, asking for clarity on the current situation.

'This year?' Frustrated Port Hills residents demand answers on when they can return home

Around 400 residents attended the meeting and yelled at officials, asking for clarity on the current situation.


01:00
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ