'Like a war zone' - Five dead, several 'gravely injured' in US newsroom mass shooting, male suspect in custody

1 NEWS NOW provided live coverage of the situation in Maryland after a gunman opened fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in the US.

A shooter opened fire at the offices of the newspaper, south of Baltimore, with police confirming five people died.

A K-9 police unit works the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper office building in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. Source: Associated Press

10.30am - A leading government official for the Maryland county where the deadly shooting occurred says investigators still don't have any information about a possible motive.

10:25am - Vice President Mike Pence has tweeted this message.

10:20am - Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, told CNN immediately after that the suspect was found by officers underneath a desk. His weapon was discovered on the ground close by. Mr Schuh also said that four people were declared dead at the scene while one died in hospital.

10:15am - Police have said at a press conference that they have not been able to identify the suspect, who remains in police custody and is currently being interrogated.

9:55am - Police are saying officers did not exchange gunfire with the suspect, the Capital Gazette is reporting.

9:50am - Police have recovered what is believed to be an explosive device from the scene.

9:45am - The New York Police Department has deployed counterterrorism teams to news media organisations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller says the deployments are not based on any specific threat information, but out of an abundance of caution. He says the NYPD is monitoring the shooting.

Police presence was seen outside The New York Times, ABC News and Fox News early Thursday evening.

Police say five people have been killed and several others were "gravely injured" in the shooting at a building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper Thursday afternoon. Authorities say one suspect is in custody.

9:40am - Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos says he was joking when he told two reporters that he couldn't wait "for the vigilante squads to start gunning down journalists on sight."

He said Thursday that he texted that comment to reporters at the New York Observer and The Daily Beast essentially as a way to get them off his back, and that they were responsible for taking his comments seriously and spreading it.

In a Facebook post, he expressed no sympathy to journalists involved in Thursday's shooting. Rather, he described journalists who spread his comment about vigilante squads as "vermin."

9:20am - The Associated Press has reported that the suspect is a white male; believed to have used shotgun; not cooperating with investigators.

9:10am - The Baltimore Sun has the following quotes from Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis, who said the office “was like a war zone”.

"I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff, not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death, all the time," he said.

"But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless."

“I don’t know why (he stopped shooting). I don’t know why he stopped."

9:05am - "We’re still talking to the individual, we’re engaging the individual, we’re trying to find a motive," Anne Arundel County police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure told the Washington Post.

9:01am - Police have confirmed that five people are dead.

8:58am - US President Donald Trump has put out this message on Twitter.

8:51am - Chris Van Hollen, US Senator for Maryland, has tweeted this message of support.

8:49am - Steve Schuh, Anne Arundel, Maryland County Executive, has told media that "there are several people who have died from this incident, and several others are injured."

8:46am - Washington Post reports several people have been killed and several have been injured.

8:43am - The shooter is being interrogated by police, the Baltimore Sun reports.

8:41am - The Washington Post is reporting that occupants of the office building where the shooting took place were being evacuated to a nearby mall.

8:36am - AP is reporting that officials have not confirmed if anyone was killed.

8:30am - A city spokeswoman has told AP that the shooter is in custody.

8:27am - Fox News are reporting that police are warning about the possibility of more shooters, however that has not officially been confirmed.

8:25am - White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."

8:24am - Phil Davis, the crime and courts reporter for the Gazette, has tweeted that he is safe and waiting to be interviewed by police.

8:19am - This is the latest from the Associated Press.

Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, said a reporter told them of the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Marc Limansky, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.

He said the situation is "active and ongoing".

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a car park and officers converged on the building.

8:10am - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was "absolutely devastated" and was in contact with authorities.

8:07am - President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, the deputy press secretary told reporters.

8:01am - CBS, citing two sources, are reporting that four people have died in the shooting.

7:55am - Phil Davis, a crime reporter for the Capital Gazette, said on Twitter that the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire.

A shooter has opened fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper south of Baltimore.

A Gazette reporter says multiple people have been shot at the building in the US state of Maryland. .

Police are currently evacuating people.

A suspect has reportedly been apprehended, the local sheriff told Fox News.

The Capital Gazette have posted a story online about the shooting in their own office.