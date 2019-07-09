'It was like a truck hit me' - US man gored by bull in Spain after selfie attempt

The desire to go for a selfie after racing during this year's inaugural bull run at the Spanish city of Pamplona led to an American man to a near-death experience on Sunday.

Jaime Alvarez, a 46-year-old who works as a public defender in Santa Clara County, California, remains in a stable condition at a regional hospital after he was run over and gored in the neck by a 5.5 metric tonne bull.

The San Francisco resident said he ran most of the 850 metre course ahead of the bulls and had been taking a video selfie at the bullfighting plaza, at the end of the route, when a bull struck him.

An fellow runner grabbed Alvarez by the arm and took him to the paramedics by pushing his way into the crowds and probably saving a life, said Alvarez, who vows to return to Pamplona to enjoy the festival but never again to run in it.

Doctors, who performed urgent two-hour-long surgery on Alvarez, told him the horn went deep into the neck and that it also fractured part of the cheekbone, but was lucky it didn't touch on the jugular vein or major arteries.