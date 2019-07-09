TODAY |

'It was like a truck hit me' - US man gored by bull in Spain after selfie attempt

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
North America
Animals

The desire to go for a selfie after racing during this year's inaugural bull run at the Spanish city of Pamplona led to an American man to a near-death experience on Sunday.

Jaime Alvarez, a 46-year-old who works as a public defender in Santa Clara County, California, remains in a stable condition at a regional hospital after he was run over and gored in the neck by a 5.5 metric tonne bull.

The San Francisco resident said he ran most of the 850 metre course ahead of the bulls and had been taking a video selfie at the bullfighting plaza, at the end of the route, when a bull struck him.

An fellow runner grabbed Alvarez by the arm and took him to the paramedics by pushing his way into the crowds and probably saving a life, said Alvarez, who vows to return to Pamplona to enjoy the festival but never again to run in it.

Doctors, who performed urgent two-hour-long surgery on Alvarez, told him the horn went deep into the neck and that it also fractured part of the cheekbone, but was lucky it didn't touch on the jugular vein or major arteries.

The running of the bulls and a promise of nine days of seamless partying draws about 1 million spectators to the city of 200,000 every year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jaime Alvarez’s decision to stop for a selfie nearly cost him his life. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
North America
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
3
Drug use (file picture).
Steroid bust seizes 24 tonnes of the performance-enhancing drugs across Europe
4
Gauff was knocked out by Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 but the crowd made sure she left the arena a winner.
Wimbledon crowd gives 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff standing ovation after remarkable run ends
5
The humble Kiwi spud is rising in popularity.
Potato renaissance in NZ groceries prompts Seven Sharp to ask: Which spud is king?
MORE FROM
World
MORE

One-year-old dies after falling from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
00:40
Strangers reported the suspected attack to police after hearing Luke Munday fighting with his girlfriend.

Sydney gamer pleads guilty to live-stream assault of pregnant girlfriend
00:56
Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang.

Watch: Kim Jong Un marks anniversary of death of North Korea's founder
, Monday, July 8, 2019. A speeding bus smashed through the boundary wall of an expressway bridge and plunged into a drain in northern India early Monday, killing dozens of people on board, an official said. (AP Photo/ Pawan Sharma)

Bus falls from highway bridge in northern India, killing 29