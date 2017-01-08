 

'Like a Tarantino movie' - thick dreadlocks saved woman's head being 'taken off' during alleged axe attack in Sydney store

Sources:

1 NEWS | AAP

A woman has recounted the terrifying moment she was allegedly attacked by an axe-wielding woman at a Sydney store in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Sharon Hacker suffered a fractured skull during the attack in the city’s inner-west.
Source: Nine

Sharon Hacker was struck twice in the back of her head and suffered a fractured skull at a 7-Eleven store in the inner-west suburb of Enmore.

Speaking with Nine News she described the moment the woman allegedly attacked a man and then herself.

"She just came in with full force and swung and struck the man across the face and then turned immediately around to me and again with both hands came through and struck me with the axe at the back of the head," she said.

Authorities reviewed CCTV footage and told Ms Hacker her thick dreadlocks saved her from more serious injuries.

"She tried to take your head off. If you didn't have that actual hair you wouldn't be having a head right now," Ms Hacker told Nine News recounting what authorities told her.

"They said it 'was like a Quentin Tarantino movie.'"

The rampage also left a 32-year-old man with serious head injuries after the incident that happened around 2am (local time).

Police say soon after the violent and seemingly random outburst a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, was arrested nearby.

An axe allegedly found in her possession was seized and the woman was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for assessment under police guard.

She was later charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm, and refused bail to front Parramatta Bail Court today.

