'Like Back to the Future' - Toyota invest in 'flying car' they hope to showcase at 2020 Olympics

A startup, backed by Japanese automaker Toyota, has developed a test model that engineers hope will eventually develop into a tiny flying car, with a driver who'll be able to light the Olympic torch in the 2020 Tokyo games.

This artist rendering released by Cartivator shows a flying car Cartivator plans to develop in partnership with Toyota.

This artist rendering released by Cartivator shows a flying car Cartivator plans to develop in partnership with Toyota.

For now, however, the project is a concoction of aluminium framing and eight propellers that barely gets off the ground and crashes after several seconds.

Toyota has invested 42.5 million yen ($543,000) in startup Cartivator Resource Management to work on "Sky Drive ."

At a test flight today in the city where the automaker is based, the gadgetry, about the size of a car and loaded with batteries and sensors, blew up a lot of sand and made a lot of noise.

It managed to get up as high as eye level for several seconds before tilting and falling to the ground. Basketballs attached to its bottom served as cushions.

After several attempts, the endeavour had to be cancelled after one of the covers got detached from the frame and broke, damaging the propellers.

Cartivator's flying car model hovers on a former school ground in Toyota, central Japan, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Cartivator's flying car model hovers on a former school ground in Toyota, central Japan, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

The goal of Cartivator's is to deliver a seamless transition from driving to flight, like the world of "Back to the Future," said the project's leader Tsubasa Nakamura.

"I always loved planes and cars. And my longtime dream was to have a personal vehicle that can fly and go many places," he told The Associated Press.

The group is now working on a better design with the money from Toyota with the plan to have the first manned flight in 2019.

No one has ridden on Sky Drive yet, or any drone, as that would be too dangerous.

