 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Lights shown swaying dangerously as 7.2 magnitude quake strikes Mexico

share

Source:

Gustavo Serrano / Twitter

The quake sent tremors through south and central Mexico this afternoon.
Source: Gustavo Serrano / Twitter

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:03
1
The quake sent tremors through south and central Mexico this afternoon.

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico

2
Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy


02:24
3
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

00:15
4
Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.

Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

00:15
5
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

00:03
The quake sent tremors through south and central Mexico this afternoon.

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico

The earthquake caused buildings to sway in Mexico City.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy

Street couldn't go through the pregnancy herself after realising she may not be around for her daughters.

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

Weather forecasters still can't say how much of a lashing Cyclone Gita will give New Zealand.

00:41
Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 