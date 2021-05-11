Lightning strike sends chunk of highway through truck in Florida

A lightning strike in Florida launched a chunk of highway pavement through a truck windshield and injured two people inside the vehicle today, according to fire officials.

Lightning sent a chunk of road through the windscreen in Florida. Source: Walton County Fire Rescue

The Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the accident on Interstate 10 near DeFuniak Springs, news outlets reported. Photos shared by the department on social media showed the Ford pickup truck’s windshield and back window shattered.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Corey Dobridnia told the Tallahassee Democrat that the two occupants of the vehicle suffered minor lacerations from the smashed glass and "will be fine."

Two were injured in the Florida lightning incident. Source: Walton County Fire Rescue

A study published last month by a Finland-based environmental monitoring company found that Oklahoma had narrowly overtaken Florida as the lightning capital of the US, news outlets reported. But Florida ranked number one in cloud-to-ground strikes.

"Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” the county fire rescue department wrote on Facebook.