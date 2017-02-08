 

World


Lightning kills popular young Aussie cricketer battling grassfires

AAP

A popular young New South Wales cricketer has died after being struck by lightning while battling grassfires in the state's central west.

Cameron Cox, 22, was struck at a property north of Mudgee during storms that swept the state yesterday afternoon.

Cameron Cox, 22, was struck by lightning at a property north of Mudgee during storms that swept New South Wales.

Source: Facebook

The  NSW Police Minister and Dubbo MP, Troy Grant, said Mr Cox was taken by one of "the cruellest acts by Mother Nature" as he battled the elements.

"I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and community," Mr Grant said in a statement today.

"My thoughts and any support I can offer are with Cameron's family, father Malcolm, mother Joanne, brother Hayden, sister Bec and grandparents Bruce and Gloria."

Those family members, who all lived on the property, were alongside Mr Cox protecting their stock when he was struck.

Rural firefighters performed CPR but Mr Cox died at the scene.

