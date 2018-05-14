Lightning kills 83 people in India

Lightning killed 83 people, mostly farm workers, during thunderstorms across Bihar state in eastern India yesterday, a government official said.

Lightning (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Many were struck as they were planting seeds in 23 of the state's 38 districts, a government statement said.

Thirteen deaths were reported in Gopalganj district, 175 kilometers north of Patna, the state capital, said official Upendra Pal.

The rest were scattered in other parts of the state.

Mr Pal said at least 10 others were injured and were receiving hospital treatment.