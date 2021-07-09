Lightning bolt narrowly misses US man as he wheels in rubbish bin

A man from Springfield, Massachusetts is lucky to have escaped unscathed after lightning struck just inches behind him.

Bob Brandon had been wheeling a rubbish bin up his driveway when seemingly out of nowhere a lightning bolt struck the ground, narrowly missing him.

“I could feel the static electricity starting to build up, like when your hair stands up,” he told local media outlet WWLP.

“Then it got really intense right away within two seconds I heard the loud bang. I saw the white flash.”

In the video, he’s seen dumping the bin off to the side before clambering back into his home for safety.