TODAY |

Lightning bolt narrowly misses US man as he wheels in rubbish bin

Source:  1 NEWS

A man from Springfield, Massachusetts is lucky to have escaped unscathed after lightning struck just inches behind him. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Springfield’s Bob Brandon’s trip to collect his rubbish bins nearly saw him scorched by a bolt of lightning. Source: Breakfast

Bob Brandon had been wheeling a rubbish bin up his driveway when seemingly out of nowhere a lightning bolt struck the ground, narrowly missing him.

“I could feel the static electricity starting to build up, like when your hair stands up,” he told local media outlet WWLP.

“Then it got really intense right away within two seconds I heard the loud bang. I saw the white flash.” 

In the video, he’s seen dumping the bin off to the side before clambering back into his home for safety. 

Brandon said he felt very lucky to not have been hurt in the ordeal, while his rubbish bin didn’t get off as lightly; left with two holes from where it was struck.

World
Weather News
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning
2
Breakfast crew in fits of laughter as Indira Stewart photo bombs news bulletin
3
Seven Sharp hits the road to find the longest distance between two petrol stations
4
Poor living conditions 'big' factor for absenteeism at South Auckland school
5
Hamilton mum mistaken for potential burglar by neighbours while driving newborn to sleep
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Global Covid-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

'No jab, no job' - Fiji's PM gives vaccination deadline to workers

US DJ Diplo sued by woman over alleged sexual assault

Sunday correspondent reflects on former South Africa leader Jacob Zuma turning himself in