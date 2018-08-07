 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lift-off! SpaceX rocket deploys satellite and lands successfully

Associated Press
Topics
World

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida today. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Ron Stewart, who had looked after Casper and Stumpy since 1977, says he warned a health evaluation would cause too much stress.

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
2

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

3

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Neve will learn to speak Te Reo Māori and she plans to learn the language too
4

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
5

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:37
Dramatic images captured the battle against the flames taking place in Holy Jim Canyon.

Watch as brave firefighters tackle monster US wildfires aided by plane and helicopter
00:11
Greg Skomal is used to up-close-and-personal experiences with great whites, but not like this.

Watch: Great white shark leaps at researcher with teeth bared off US coast

Aussie actor on 'amazing cocktail of drugs' faces prison for ear biting attack
00:30
The children were found in rags, as tales of guns and exorcism emerge.

Bizarre tales of exorcism, guns and the search for a missing boy emerge from US compound where 11 children were rescued

Donald Trump puts US economic sanctions against Iran back in effect

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics

The first set of US sanctions against Iran, that had been eased under the landmark nuclear accord, went back into effect today under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The sanctions target financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.

The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after Trump pulled the US out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.

Trump declared the landmark 2015 agreement had been "horrible," leaving the Iranian government flush with cash to fuel conflict in the Middle East.

Iran accused the US of reneging on the nuclear agreement, signed by the Obama administration, and of causing recent Iranian economic unrest. European allies said they "deeply regret" the US action.

As the sanctions loomed yesterday, Trump said in a statement:

"We urge all nations to take such steps to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: either change its threatening, destabilising behaviour and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation."

Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

The Europeans didn't like any of it.

Despite Trump's claims, the accord "is working and delivering on its goal" of limiting Iran's nuclear program, said a statement by European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The ministers said the Iran deal is "crucial for the security of Europe, the region and the entire world," and the European Union issued a "blocking statute" today to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:53
The first of its kinds weightloss programme, devised by former boxer Dave Letele, has shown startling results for a group of at-risk people in South Auckland.

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Australian man jailed for detaining and raping Facebook friend

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A drug user who detained and repeatedly raped a woman he met via Facebook has been jailed in Western Australia for seven years and four months.

Karl David William Baudoeuf, 33, befriended the woman on Facebook in 2014 using the fake name Pete Bundy, but only met her in December 2016 when he promised to take her to the Southbound Festival in Busselton.

He drove her to his home where they took drugs and had consensual sex, the WA District Court heard today.

But the next day they had a confrontation, which led Baudoeuf to detain the woman for days and repeatedly attack her before she managed to run away.

She had suffered several injuries including a black eye, broken nose and bruising on her temple.

Baudoeuf stood trial and was found guilty of six offences including sexual penetration without consent, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

But he continues to deny the crimes happened, which Judge Vicki Stewart said showed he lacked remorse and a willingness to accept responsibility for his behaviour.

Judge Stewart said Baudoeuf's actions were persistent against a vulnerable victim as he asserted control and power over her.

"She feared for her safety," Judge Stewart said.

The court heard Baudoeuf had a history of drug use, especially methylamphetamine, and mental health problems.

Judge Stewart urged Baudoeuf to continue with his treatment programs in prison and stop using drugs.

Baudoeuf, who appeared in court via video link from prison, repeatedly buried his face in his hands during proceedings and cried when his sentence was handed down.

He must spend at least five years and four months behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

Australian police officers.
Australian police officers. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia