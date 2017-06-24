 

Lift off! Private space company Space X launches 'used' rocket carrying satellite

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Private space company SpaceX launched a rocket carrying a satellite from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre with a previously used first-stage booster.

The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite into orbit.
Source: Associated Press

The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying BulgariaSat-1 to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO), the first geostationary communications satellite in Bulgaria's history.

SpaceX's Chief Executive Elon Mask tweeted before the rocket launch saying, "Falcon 9 will experience its highest ever reentry force and heat in today's launch. Good chance rocket booster doesn't make it back."

Although the rocket "hit the deck hard" and used "almost all of the emergency crush core", Mr Musk said it is is in "good" condition. 

The first-stage booster was used in January when it helped boost a set of Irdium comsats into orbit around earth, according to CBS News. 

The communications satellite will provide digital TV and broadband Internet access to people in Europe. 

