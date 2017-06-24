 

Lift off! Private space company SpaceX successfully launches 'used' rocket

The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite into orbit.
Samoa went down 19-17 to Wales in Apia, but Fotuali'I gave the home fans plenty to cheer about.

00:30
2
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

00:22
3
The woman who filmed the incident claims the man was collecting his free dinner before the police officer pushed him into a power pole.

01:56
4
Tim Wilson loves trying to prank his colleagues so one day, they turned the tables on him.

Police seek two people over alleged deliberate poisoning at a Kerikeri kiwifruit orchard

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.


 
