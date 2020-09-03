TODAY |

Life sentence for ex-firefighter who terrorised Sydney in 1980s with murders, bombings

Source:  Associated Press

A former firefighter was sentenced to life in prison today for a series of murders and bombings in Sydney during the 1980s that terrorised Australia's legal fraternity.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The targets included judges who handled proceedings between Leonard Warwick and his former wife. Source: Associated Press

The targets included judges who handled proceedings between Leonard Warwick and his former wife, and a church connected to her.

Although Warwick was considered a suspect early in the investigation, he wasn't arrested until 2015.

New South Wales state Supreme Court Justice Peter Garling sentenced Warwick to a life sentence without possibility of parole for each of the three murders.

Garling found the criminality involved in each was of the highest level.

The judge had convicted him in July of the shooting murder of a judge, two bombing murders, including of a judge's wife, and other offences.

The 73-year-old had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Warwick's lawyer, Alan Conolly, had argued there was not "a scintilla of acceptable evidence" that his client had committed extreme violence at any time in his life.

Prosecutor Ken McKay contended at his trial that the crimes were "inextricably linked" to drawn-out Family Court proceedings involving Warwick and his ex-wife, Andrea Blanchard, which ran from 1979 to 1986.

Blanchard testified that Warwick said Family Court Justice David Opas "won't be there much longer," weeks before Opas was fatally shot at his home in 1980.

Justice Richard Gee took over the case, also making numerous orders against Warwick.

Gee's home was bombed in 1984, as was the Family Court registry building where Warwick's cases were heard.

The home of Justice Ray Watson, the third judge to issue orders against Warwick, was then bombed, killing his wife, Pearl.

Prosecutors said those incidents were "book-ended" by violent events related to Warwick's former wife — the shooting of her brother and a car bomb at the previous home of her lawyer.

The final crime was a bomb that ripped apart a Jehovah's Witnesses hall, killing Graham Wykes and injuring 13 other members of the congregation which had offered support to Warwick's former wife.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Survivor confirms livestock ship carrying missing New Zealanders capsized, sunk in storm
2
Napier man, 87, who drove ride-on lawnmower to supermarket after car stolen gets help from police
3
Paula Bennett reveals her new job after departing politics
4
'Super proud of you' - Dame Valerie Adams reaches out to brother Steven with heartfelt message after NBA loss
5
Hundreds of jobs expected to be cut at NZ Steel
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Napier man, 87, who drove ride-on lawnmower to supermarket after car stolen gets help from police
00:37

Newly released video shows New York police putting spit hood on Black man who died of asphyxiation

Nancy Pelosi says she was 'set up' to break Covid-19 restrictions by San Francisco hair salon

Poisoning of Russian opposition leader with nerve agent 'deeply troubling' - Winston Peters