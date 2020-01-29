TODAY |

Life-changing drug on trial in Australia could be key to slowing Alzheimer's disease

Source:  1 NEWS

A life-changing drug on trial in Australia could be the key to slowing Alzheimer’s disease.

It is now being offered to more Australians as the Anavex trial expands. Source: Nine

The experimental drug, Anavex, is now being offered to more Australians as the trial expands.

One of the people taking part in the trial is 61-year-old Rosie Craven whose Alzheimer’s was diminishing her memory, concentration and confidence.

Since taking the drug she says she feels more like her old self.

“I just feel like I’m back to who I am,” Ms Craven told Nine News.

The drug works by removing abnormal proteins thought to impact brain cell functioning.

An ongoing clinical trial into the drug is being expanded with the support of national aged care provider Hammondcare, giving more Australians access to the drug.

