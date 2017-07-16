 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Lie after lie after lie' - Fox News anchor launches tirade about Trump administration

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Fox News anchor launched into an astonishing tirade against the Trump administration after new details emerged of Donald Trump Jnr's meeting with a Russian lawyer. 

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith says Trump Jnr is telling 'lie after lie' when it comes to Russian meeting in Trump tower.
Source: Fox News

Shepard Smith can be seen getting visibly agitated and asking his guest why there has been "lie after lie after lie" about the meeting in Trump Tower. 

He berates members of the public who distrust the media saying: "There are still people out there who believe we're making it up. And one day they are going to realise we're not and ...go where are we, and why are we getting told all these lies?"

It comes after reports that there were more people in a meeting between Trump Jnr and a Russian lawyer than he originally stated.

Fox News has largely been seen as supportive of Mr Trump and the Republican Party, with Smith's outburst seen as a break from tradition on the network. 

Related

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

00:42
2
Both star players played next to no role in the drawn Lions series with injury.

Ben Smith to take All Blacks sabbatical - report

00:27
3
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

00:22
4
The Crusaders flanker will definitely feel that tomorrow.

BOOM! Hurricanes' Tongan Bear Loni Uhila flattens Jordan Taufua with monster hit

00:24
5
Sherwood's final jump secured victory, scoring 92.33 points after landing a no-handed double backflip.

NZ motocross rider Levi Sherwood wins gold at X-Games landing insane double backflip manoeuvre

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

United States' Ryan Lochte.

Brazil court dismisses disgraced US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte false report case

Lochte was charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics.

00:53
The outspoken British fighter says it might be a while before he returns to the boxing ring.

Watch: 'He's an all-round fighter' - Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury praises Joseph Parker

The outspoken British fighter says it might be a while before he returns to the boxing ring.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 