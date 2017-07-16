'Lie after lie after lie' - Fox News anchor launches tirade about Trump administration

A Fox News anchor launched into an astonishing tirade against the Trump administration after new details emerged of Donald Trump Jnr's meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Shepard Smith can be seen getting visibly agitated and asking his guest why there has been "lie after lie after lie" about the meeting in Trump Tower.

He berates members of the public who distrust the media saying: "There are still people out there who believe we're making it up. And one day they are going to realise we're not and ...go where are we, and why are we getting told all these lies?"

It comes after reports that there were more people in a meeting between Trump Jnr and a Russian lawyer than he originally stated.