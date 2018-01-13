 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Liam Neeson says the #MeToo movement has become 'a bit of a witch hunt' in some cases

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Liam Neeson is coming under fire on social media for his views expressed on The Late Late Show on Irish television. 

The actor said the allegations reported by media are in 'every industry'.
Source: The Late Late Show

The actor said the sexual allegations sweeping through Hollywood and the #MeToo movement have created "a bit of a witch hunt".

#MeToo is a hashtag campaign that circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms for victims of sexual assault and harassment to post #MeToo to raise awareness and create support. 

"There are some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something, and suddenly they are being dropped from their programs." 

While Neeson acknowledged that Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey's alleged misconduct is unacceptable, he said Dustin Hoffman's allegations are a "silly thing". 

"When you're doing a play and you're with your family, other actors, you do silly things."

Hoffman has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by five women.

However, Neeson deems the movement as "healthy" and hopes woman in other industries will benefit. 

"If you read the stuff I've read about how female labourers are being treated, in farms and ranches," the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said, "it's chilling".

People took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with some condemning Neeson for his comments. 

One Twitter user said she was "dissappointed" by the actor's comments. 

Another said his comments made her feel "physically nauseous". 

One user agreed with him, saying "We can't instantly shun someone when they've only been accused." 

Related

UK and Europe

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

As it happened: Kane Williamson makes magical one handed catch as Black Caps humiliate Pakistan to win ODI series


00:30
2
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

00:25
3
Williamson showed amazing reflexes to dive and dismiss Hasan Ali in Dunedin.

Black Caps' Kane Williamson surprises himself with magical one handed catch as NZ humiliate Pakistan

4

Stars share shock at pay disparity after Mark Wahlberg paid $2m to Michelle Williams' $1,300

5
Five people were injured in the crash.

Five girls injured in Waikato car crash

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 