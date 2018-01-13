Liam Neeson says the #MeToo movement has become 'a bit of a witch hunt' in some cases

Liam Neeson is coming under fire on social media for his views expressed on The Late Late Show on Irish television.

The actor said the sexual allegations sweeping through Hollywood and the #MeToo movement have created "a bit of a witch hunt".

#MeToo is a hashtag campaign that circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms for victims of sexual assault and harassment to post #MeToo to raise awareness and create support.

"There are some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something, and suddenly they are being dropped from their programs."

While Neeson acknowledged that Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey's alleged misconduct is unacceptable, he said Dustin Hoffman's allegations are a "silly thing".

"When you're doing a play and you're with your family, other actors, you do silly things."

Hoffman has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by five women.

However, Neeson deems the movement as "healthy" and hopes woman in other industries will benefit.

"If you read the stuff I've read about how female labourers are being treated, in farms and ranches," the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said, "it's chilling".

People took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with some condemning Neeson for his comments.

One Twitter user said she was "dissappointed" by the actor's comments.

Another said his comments made her feel "physically nauseous".