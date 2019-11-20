TODAY |

Lewis, the koala that captured hearts after being plucked from Australia bushfires dies

1 NEWS
A badly-burnt koala rescued by a member of the public after crawling through a bushfire in New South Wales has died today.

The marsupial, named Lewis, was rescued by a passer-by as he attempted to walk through the flames in Long Flat, Port Macquarie, last Tuesday.

The badly-burnt animal could be seen crawling through the flames before it was scooped up by a passer-by and taken for treatment.

The koala, who was believed to be around 14-years-old, captured peoples' hearts after making headlines around the world after footage of his dramatic rescue emerged.

According to Nine News he was unable to overcome his injuries and was put down at the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie today.

Hundreds of koalas have died in bushfires raging in NSW and Queensland.

Among those who have shown heroism to the animals was Toni Doherty, who was reunited with badly burnt koala nicknamed Lewis.
