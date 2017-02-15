Let off with a bang! WWII bomb detonated after 75,000 evacuated from Greek town

The Greek army have released photos and video of an operation to defuse an unexploded World War II bomb that took place over the weekend.

Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki say an unexploded World War II bomb found under a gas station was defused and safely taken to an army firing range outside the city, paving the way for over 70,000 people to return home.

The roads in western Thessaloniki and the suburb of Kordelio, where most of those forced to evacuate came from, have reopened.

Authorities had shut down a 1.9 kilometre radius for experts to safely work on the bomb.