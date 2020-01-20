TODAY |

Leopard sparks frantic search after running into house in south India

Source:  Associated Press

A leopard that ran into a house and sparked a frantic search and a frenzy of attention in southern India today has been caught and tranquillised.

Indian wildlife officials carry a tranquillised leopard which was found on the terrace of a house in Shadnagar, India. Source: Associated Press

The big cat emerged from the Kamdanam forest and ran into a house in Shadnagar town in Telangana state, Dr Mohammad Abdul Hakeem, a wildlife official, says.

After people were evacuated from the immediate area, wildlife officials worked to catch the animal and residents swarmed to watch and snap photos.

A video shot by a resident showed the leopard resting on the terrace of a house.

“The leopard was transported to the zoo, where it will be kept under observation and released back into the forests after couple of days,” Dr Hakeem says.

Deadly conflict between humans and animals has increased in recent years in India largely due to shrinking forest habitats and urban expansion.

According to official data, 224 people in India were killed in the last five years by tigers.

India is home to 70 per cent of tigers in the world.

World
Asia
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
2
Auckland University student creates 'Earth sandwich' with help from man in Spain
3
Could you survive the '80s? TVNZ looking for contestants for new show
4
Russell Crowe shows stunning contrast at his property after Australia bushfires and recent rain
5
US couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Russell Crowe shows stunning contrast at his property after Australia bushfires and recent rain

US couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day

Claim 'China speaks for Tonga' at UN criticised
01:15

Hail storm, strong winds batter bushfire-hit areas of Australia