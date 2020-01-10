Leonardo DiCaprio, football's Mat Ryan join long list of big money donors aiding Australia

Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organisation is donating $4.5 million dollars to help wildfire relief efforts in Australia.

DiCaprio's Earth Alliance said in a statement today that the organisation has created the Australia Wildfire Fund to help with an “international response to the catastrophic bushfires” currently raging in the country.

The Academy Award-winning actor co-chairs the organisation was launched last year to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

The wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland. The blazes have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.

DiCaprio joins a growing list of other celebrities that have rallied to donate big bucks. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and Elton John who each offered money through social media earlier this week.

Nicole Kidman, Pink and Keith Urban have donated as well.

Socceroo Mat Ryan has also announced he will donate AUD$500 to a bushfires emergency fund for every registered save by an English Premier League goalkeeper this weekend.

The Australian international goalkeeper, who will be in action for Brighton against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday AEDT will donate the funds he raises to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation emergency fund.