Legislation to stop Aussie sex offenders travelling overseas to be introduced to parliament today

The Turnbull government is set to introduce to parliament its world-leading proposal to ban registered sex offenders from travelling overseas or holding an Australian passport.



The draft legislation is scheduled to be introduced to the lower house today.



Up to 20,000 registered sex offenders in Australia would be affected by the measures.



About 400 of the 800 offenders who travelled overseas from Australia in 2016 were in breach of an obligation under state or territory laws to notify police of their intent to travel.



At present the foreign minister can cancel passports - and has pulled about 12 - but only at the request of police under direction from state governments.



South east Asian countries are a popular destination for sex offenders.