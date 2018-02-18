 

Legendary US climber Jim Bridwell dies at 73

Associated Press

Jim Bridwell, a hard-partying hippie and legendary climber who lived his life vertically on some of the toughest peaks in Yosemite National Park, has died. He was 73.

Legendary climbers Layton Kor (left) and Jim Bridwell. Bridwell has died at 73.

Source: Associated Press

Bridwell died on Friday morning, local time, at a hospital. He had liver and kidney failure from hepatitis C that he may have contracted in the 1980s when he got a tattoo from a headhunting tribe in Borneo, his wife, Peggy Bridwell of Palm Desert, told The Associated Press today.

The flamboyant Bridwell was idolised by some and labelled reckless by others, but no one disputed his sheer skill on a rock face.

He made some 100 first ascents in the California park and on peaks in Alaska and the Andes.

In 1975, Bridwell, John Long and Billy Westbay became the first climbers to ascend a route called The Nose on Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan in a single day. A previous climbing team had needed seven days. A photograph of them afterward with Bridwell shirtless in a psychedelic vest and smoking a cigarette became famous.

While he may have been viewed as reckless, Bridwell also helped establish the first formal Yosemite search-and-rescue team, pioneered rescue techniques and invented climbing gear.
Climbing "was his life," Peggy Bridwell said.

"He didn't care if you were a good climber, if you were a bad climber, if it was your first climb. He was always willing to help. He was a great teacher."

Fellow climber Dean Fidelman, 62, told the San Francisco Chronicle how Bridwell was the person you would go to if you got into trouble on a climb.

"He was the kind of guy who brought out the best of you... but he was also a child of the '60s, a hard drinking guy, who took acid trips as part of his journey and smoked unfiltered Camels almost until the end of his life," Fidelman said.

"He lived life with a lot of passion."


