Legendary All Black delivers emotional haka in honour of Kiwi-born cop killed in UK

Former All Blacks captain Zinzan Brooke delivered an emotional haka as the body of slain Kiwi-born cop Sgt Matiu Ratana was taken away.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I genuinely had a good tear in my eye to do the haka when the car came up along the side and I saw the silver fern on the coffin," Brooke said.

Sgt Ratana was shot dead in a South London custody centre in September by a handcuffed suspect.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 54-year-old’s funeral was live streamed to family, friends and colleagues around the world from a chapel in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Metropolitan Police officer was remembered as a "big ball of energy" as family, policing and rugby communities pledged to keep his legacy alive.

"Your kindness and your spirit will live on," his partner, Su Bushby, wrote in a statement read by her friend.

Following the service, Brooke along with Ngati Rānana, the London Māori Club, performed a haka in front of Ratana’s coffin as it was being driven to a private cremation service.