Legalising cannabis should be explored: Victorian inquiry

Legalising cannabis for adult use should be explored by the Victorian government, a parliamentary inquiry has recommended.

The Legislative Council's Legal and Social Issues Committee yesterday tabled its two-year inquiry into the use of cannabis in Victoria, which makes 17 recommendations and 21 findings.

The first recommendation is for the state government to "investigate the impacts of legalising cannabis for adult personal use".

The inquiry suggests looking at the model currently in place in the ACT, which allows people to possess, use and supply small quantities of cannabis, as well as cultivate two plants per person at home.

It also suggests investigating the possibility of group cultivation and "gifting" of the drug, which would "somewhat limit users' reliance on the black market".

The committee said the consumption of cannabis should be limited to private homes, to limit the spread of second-hand smoke and reduce the visibility of its use.

A third of Victorians have used cannabis in their lifetime and 11 per cent have used it in the past 12 months, according to the inquiry.



Cannabis users are more likely to be young people, with those aged 20-29 reporting the highest use in the past 12 months at 24 per cent, followed by those aged 14-19.

The inquiry chair, Reason Party MP Fiona Patten, said legalising cannabis would reduce criminal activity as well as children's access to the drug.

"Regulation would help to reduce the harms associated with consuming a black market product by strictly regulating what is sold, where it is sold and who it is sold to," she wrote.

The inquiry also recommends a review of school-based drug education, an expansion of drug diversion programs and a mandatory caution system for those under 18 who commit low-level cannabis offences.

Patten told reporters she was disappointed the inquiry's recommendations had been "watered down" by the Labor-dominated committee.

"The Andrews government says it's one of the most progressive governments in Australia, so let's hope that they put their money where their mouth is and we see them be progressive in drug law reform," she said.

Patten said the inquiry received 1475 written submissions and heard from dozens of expert witnesses, the majority of whom called for legalisation.

But Victoria Police were firm in their opposition.

Patten believes it is "inevitable" that cannabis would be legalised one day.

Two minority reports were also tabled, including one by Liberal Democrat David Limbrick - who recommended cannabis should be made legal in Victoria for adults.

Another by three Liberal MPs recommended maintaining the status quo.