'A legacy of love' - Brisbane woman Hannah Clarke, three children remembered in emotional funeral service

Source:  AAP

Hannah Clarke and her three children were murdered by her estranged husband and the children's father in a domestic violence incident that shocked the nation.

The family were killed after Clarke’s husband Rowan Baxter doused them in petrol and set their car on fire. Source: Nine

Family and friends of Ms Clarke and her kids - six-year-old Aaliyah, four-year-old Laianah, and three-year-old Trey - expressed their heartache during a funeral service today, three weeks after they were killed by her estranged husband and the children's father, Rowan Baxter.

Their remains are being laid to rest in a single white coffin adorned with pink flowers, with Ms Clarke's parents Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke surrounded by family, friends and supporters. Many of the mourners were wearing pink, Hannah's favourite colour.

'I am so sorry I couldn't protect you' - Heartbreak as Hannah Clarke and three kids farewelled

Nat Clarke, Hannah's younger brother, rememberd her as "smart" and "beautiful," adding, "I loved from the moment I was born."

Hannah Clarke was laid to rest in the same coffin as her children – Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three. Source: 1 NEWS

"You were so amazing, it is no wonder your kids were the same.

"We were not brother and sister, we were best friends. We had the type of bond parents want for their kids.

"I am so sorry I couldn't protect you."

Hannah Clarke with her son Trey Source: Facebook

Hannah's childhood friend, Nikki Brooks, described the fitness instructor as "one in a million, kind and selfless" and "completely infectious".

"You had my back and without a shadow of doubt I would have laid down my life for you and I am so, so sorry I could not protect you.

"You leave a legacy of love and there will never be a day I will not think of you."

Hannah’s best friend Nikki Brooks apologised for not being able to protect her.

Ian Adrian, Hannah's uncle, recalled the last time he had seen her and her children, at Nat Clarke's wedding.

"The last time I saw Hannah and the children was at Nat and Stacey's wedding.

"It was late in the day and the only people on the dance floor were my sister, brother-in-law, Hannah and her three children.

"The girls were really grooving, but it was Trey who stole the show. He could really bust a move, that kid, almost as good as his papa. This is how I do, and will in the future, choose to remember them."

Source: 1 NEWS

Hannah's friend Lou Farmer remembered Hannah's three children, who loved their mother dearly.  

"Trey was a sweet, innocent little mamma's boy who always loved cuddles, but he was in amongst all of the action all of the time."

"Aaliyah was so talented, she would teach the kids gymnastics tricks and they would try to copy her. It was super cute to watch.

"Hedi (Lou's daughter) and Laianah were joined at the hip. They were besties, just like Hannah and I."

