Lebanon added to list of countries heading back into lockdown amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Lebanese rushed to food stores to stock up on vegetables and basic items, hours before the government was to reinstate a four-day nationwide lockdown, following a spike in reported coronavirus cases. Source: Associated Press

The government called on the public to stay home for four days starting Wednesday evening (local time) and until dawn on Monday, reversing measures that were gradually implemented since last month that phased out restrictions imposed since mid-March.

The new shutdown is a rare reversal and comes as many countries have started easing restrictions despite grave concerns of a setback as they seek to balance economic and health care needs.

Many countries are seeing an increase in infections after loosening lockdown restrictions. They include Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, South Korea and Iraq, which recorded today one of the highest single day number of infections since the outbreak.

Restaurants in Lebanon will close down after they partially opened 10 days ago. The country's top Sunni Muslim cleric announced that communal Friday prayers in mosques will also be halted, only a week after they were allowed to resume at limited capacity.

Lebanon began a phased-out plan to relax a national lockdown late last month that allowed small businesses to reopen, and shortened a nighttime curfew.

But after a few days of single-digit cases detected, there was a spike in reported infections since last week, including among Lebanese returning home during repatriation programs who did not observe quarantine measures.

Lebanon, a country of just over 5 million, has so far been able to contain the virus, recording less than 900 infections, including 120 repatriated Lebanese, and 26 deaths after imposing early lockdown measures and strictly implementing restriction on movement.

But over the last few days, government and health officials criticized carelessness and lax implementation of social distancing and other restrictions among the public.