Lebanese bride's wedding day video shoot interrupted by Beirut explosion

A Lebanese bride having her wedding-day video shoot had it interrupted by yesterday's huge explosion in Beirut.

About 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut's port somehow caught alight, leading to an incredibly large explosion which killed at least 135 people and injured more than 5000 across the city.

In footage shot by videographer Mahmoud Nakib, bride Israa Seblani can be seen resplendent in her white gown and veil.

Seconds later, a loud explosion is heard, and then the shock wave hits - smashing windows and sending people running for safety.

Ms Seblani, 29, told Reuters that she and husband Ahmad Subeih, 34, were completely shocked.

"I have been preparing for my big day for two weeks and I was so happy like all other girls, 'I am getting married'," she said.

"'My parents are going to be happy seeing me in a white dress, I will be looking like a princess.'

"What happened during the explosion here – there is no word to explain ... I was shocked, I was wondering what happened. Am I going to die? How am I going to die?"

Ms Seblani, a doctor, said she had never heard anything like the sound of the explosion before.

After the explosion, she and her husband tried to compose themselves and continue celebrating their wedding.

"My husband told me to continue, we can’t stop - I was like OK, why not, we continue."

They made it back to their devastated hotel and retrieved some belongings before heading out for a dinner.

She said she thanked God that she wasn't killed or injured, nor was her husband or the videographer.