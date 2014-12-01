TODAY |

At least two shot at New Jersey high school football game

Associated Press
Authorities in New Jersey say there has been a shooting at a high school football game.

Pleasantville Police Captain Matt Hartman says someone opened fire at Pleasantville High School today during a home game against Camden High School.

The Press of Atlantic City reports at least two people were wounded when a shooter fired a gun about a half dozen times in the stands filled with spectators.

The newspaper adds that an unidentified woman was carried out the stands on a stretcher and onto the field by paramedics while they waited for another ambulance to arrive.

Hartman says he could not immediately confirm the number of people shot or give their conditions. He said no one was in custody as of 9.30 pm local time.

Pleasantville is about seven miles (11 kilometres) southeast of Atlantic City.

