TODAY |

At least two people killed as wildfires force evacuations in southern Oregon

Source:  Associated Press

Deadly windblown wildfires raging across the US' Pacific Northwest destroyed hundreds of homes in Oregon, the governor said today, warning it could be the greatest loss of life and property from wildfire in state history.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Even battle-hardened faire crews say the Oregon blaze is the worst they’ve seen. Source: 1 NEWS

The blazes from the top of the state to the California border caused highway closures and smoky skies and had firefighters struggling to contain and douse flames fanned by 80 kph wind gusts.

Officials in some western Oregon communities gave residents “go now” orders to evacuate, meaning they had minutes to flee their homes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The dozens of wildfires throughout the west coast of America caused the foreboding skies. Source: San Fran Chronicle/AP

At least three people were killed in Oregon fires.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said some communities were substantially damaged, with “hundreds of homes lost.”

The blazes were thought to be extremely destructive around Medford, in southern Oregon, and near the state capital of Salem.

“This could be the greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” the governor said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 20 fires are burning and dozens of people have had to be rescued. Source: US ABC

The precise extent of damage was unclear because so many of the fire zones were too dangerous to survey, said Oregon Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple.

A major fire in southern Oregon prompted evacuation orders in much of Medford, a city of about 80,000 residents near the California border.

The Mail Tribune in Medford reported that Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler confirmed at least one death and a criminal investigation at the origin point of a wildfire that started near Ashland in southern Oregon.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
Vote Compass: Majority of Kiwis say government should fund dental care for low-income adults
2
Four new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today
3
Church leaders at centre of Mt Roskill Covid-19 sub-cluster warned they could be charged if meetings continue
4
Rare agreement among Ardern and Collins amid revelation Trump sought to 'play down' Covid danger
5
Winston Peters says latest 'lockdown' outside Auckland 'should never have happened'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68

Anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Mike Pence and top Trump officials to attend event hosted by QAnon backers

Former Sydney floor trader apologises to victims of his 1970s bank robberies