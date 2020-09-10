At least two people killed as wildfires force evacuations in southern Oregon

Deadly windblown wildfires raging across the US' Pacific Northwest destroyed hundreds of homes in Oregon, the governor said today, warning it could be the greatest loss of life and property from wildfire in state history.

The blazes from the top of the state to the California border caused highway closures and smoky skies and had firefighters struggling to contain and douse flames fanned by 80 kph wind gusts.

Officials in some western Oregon communities gave residents “go now” orders to evacuate, meaning they had minutes to flee their homes.

At least three people were killed in Oregon fires.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said some communities were substantially damaged, with “hundreds of homes lost.”

The blazes were thought to be extremely destructive around Medford, in southern Oregon, and near the state capital of Salem.

“This could be the greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” the governor said.

The precise extent of damage was unclear because so many of the fire zones were too dangerous to survey, said Oregon Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple.

A major fire in southern Oregon prompted evacuation orders in much of Medford, a city of about 80,000 residents near the California border.