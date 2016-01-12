TODAY |

At least two dead, several injured after knife attack in France

Source:  Associated Press

French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a knife attack at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice that killed at least two people and injured several.

A police officer in France. (File picture) Source: istock.com

The prosecutor’s office and national police said that an investigation was opened into an attack with a terrorist connection after today's stabbing.

The exact motive of the attack was unclear but comes as France is under high alert for terrorist acts amid tensions over the publication of caricatures of the Muslim prophet Muhammad and after two other recent attacks.

